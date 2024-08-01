CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1.30 price objective (down previously from $2.00) on shares of CarParts.com in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down previously from $4.00) on shares of CarParts.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.33.

CarParts.com Price Performance

Shares of PRTS traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,410,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,971. The company has a market capitalization of $56.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.01. CarParts.com has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $144.27 million during the quarter. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 21.00% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CarParts.com news, Director Jim Barnes acquired 94,000 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 252,097 shares in the company, valued at $277,306.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jim Barnes bought 94,000 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 252,097 shares in the company, valued at $277,306.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay Keith Greyson bought 41,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $43,324.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,391.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CarParts.com

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CarParts.com by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,134,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,034,000 after purchasing an additional 214,238 shares in the last quarter. Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. increased its position in shares of CarParts.com by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. now owns 3,725,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,772,000 after acquiring an additional 383,426 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 46.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 582,376 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in CarParts.com by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,472,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 529,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CarParts.com by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 792,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 52,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories.

