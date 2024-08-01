CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05), Yahoo Finance reports. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $144.27 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. CarParts.com updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

CarParts.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRTS traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,585,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.63. CarParts.com has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $5.10. The firm has a market cap of $57.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down previously from $4.00) on shares of CarParts.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1.30 price target (down previously from $2.00) on shares of CarParts.com in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on CarParts.com from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jay Keith Greyson purchased 41,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $43,324.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 282,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,391.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jim Barnes purchased 94,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 252,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,306.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay Keith Greyson bought 41,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $43,324.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 282,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,391.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories.

