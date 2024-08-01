Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CVNA. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Carvana from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Carvana from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.14.

CVNA stock opened at $133.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 58.39 and a beta of 3.37. Carvana has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $147.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.13.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Carvana will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.25, for a total transaction of $496,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,552 shares in the company, valued at $19,110,786. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.25, for a total transaction of $496,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,552 shares in the company, valued at $19,110,786. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.81, for a total transaction of $9,660,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,715,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,014,001.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,497,096 shares of company stock worth $300,635,689. Corporate insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 110.0% in the second quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 450.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

