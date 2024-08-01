Castleark Management LLC Acquires 36,090 Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Castleark Management LLC grew its position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,090 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENLC. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 25,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 198.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Stock Performance

ENLC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,936. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.44 and its 200-day moving average is $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 2.43.

EnLink Midstream Increases Dividend

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.1325 dividend. This is an increase from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 151.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENLC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EnLink Midstream presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

(Free Report)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

