Castleark Management LLC Cuts Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Castleark Management LLC decreased its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Stock Performance

LPLA stock traded down $5.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $216.07. The company had a trading volume of 347,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,924. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $200.18 and a one year high of $289.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 54.38%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LPLA. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $322.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on LPL Financial from $326.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LPL Financial

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total transaction of $1,574,288.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,546,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About LPL Financial

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.