Castleark Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Castleark Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,280 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLOB. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in Globant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,741,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Globant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,587,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Globant by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,734,000 after acquiring an additional 26,850 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Globant by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Globant by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 705,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $167,797,000 after purchasing an additional 189,204 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLOB traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $195.09. 111,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.41. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $151.68 and a fifty-two week high of $251.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.39.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $571.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.72 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 11.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on GLOB. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price target on shares of Globant in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Globant in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. HSBC decreased their price target on Globant from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.28.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

