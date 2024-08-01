Castleark Management LLC Has $177,000 Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Castleark Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 97.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,780 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 128,190 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter valued at $7,954,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter valued at $4,319,000. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 215,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $16,016,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,734,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 127,216 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,430,000 after buying an additional 13,856 shares during the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Hsbc Global Res raised Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. HSBC upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RIO traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,164,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,099. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $58.27 and a one year high of $75.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.00.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

