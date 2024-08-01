Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $25,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. HSBC lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,943.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,943.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $512,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,863 shares of company stock worth $8,837,714 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $5.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $347.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.35. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.76 and a fifty-two week high of $382.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $335.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.00. The company has a market cap of $169.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Caterpillar announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

