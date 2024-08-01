Caxton Associates LP Buys New Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,927 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 131.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 19,433 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,044 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 190.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 73,579 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $8,708,000 after purchasing an additional 48,236 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 480,908 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $56,915,000 after purchasing an additional 15,890 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $3,245,000. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $4,441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total value of $93,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,107.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,038,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,342,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,114,114.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total value of $93,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,107.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $826,460 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $97.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.33. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $129.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $986.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.03 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 13.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AKAM has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HSBC upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.44.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

