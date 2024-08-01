Caxton Associates LP Grows Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 82.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,350 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in NMI were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NMI by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,583,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,356,000 after buying an additional 162,614 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of NMI by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of NMI by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NMI by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of NMI in the fourth quarter valued at $1,205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get NMI alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on NMIH shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on NMI from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NMI from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.44.

NMI Stock Performance

NMI stock opened at $39.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $39.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.16. NMI had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 56.26%. The business had revenue of $162.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NMI Company Profile

(Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.