Caxton Associates LP Makes New $515,000 Investment in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 65,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000. Caxton Associates LP owned approximately 0.07% of The Hain Celestial Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,015,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,227,000 after acquiring an additional 219,733 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,863,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,405,000 after acquiring an additional 229,144 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 692,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 120,664 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,199,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 610,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after buying an additional 229,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.10. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $12.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $438.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HAIN. Maxim Group lowered their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson cut their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hain Celestial Group

In related news, insider Chad D. Marquardt purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Hain Celestial Group news, CFO Lee A. Boyce bought 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $103,545.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,545. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad D. Marquardt bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 28,500 shares of company stock worth $207,995 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

Featured Articles

