CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) PT Raised to $120.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CBRE Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.29.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of CBRE stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $112.58. 123,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,343. CBRE Group has a fifty-two week low of $64.63 and a fifty-two week high of $114.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.60. The company has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $219,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,501.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBRE Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in CBRE Group by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 13,853 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in CBRE Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 85,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,927,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,460,000. LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at $871,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 87,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also

