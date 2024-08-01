CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $137.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CECO Environmental updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

CECO Environmental Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of CECO traded up $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,299. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.71. CECO Environmental has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $31.55. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,315.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

CECO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CECO Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CECO Environmental has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

