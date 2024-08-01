CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $137.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. CECO Environmental updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CECO traded up $1.09 on Wednesday, hitting $29.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,299. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.71. CECO Environmental has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $31.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 83.43, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 205,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,315.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CECO. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CECO Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on CECO Environmental from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm raised their target price on CECO Environmental from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on CECO Environmental from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

