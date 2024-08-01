Celanese (NYSE:CE) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.750-3.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Celanese also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.250-10.750 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CE shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Celanese from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Celanese from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $162.75.

Celanese Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE CE traded down $3.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.55. 1,067,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,141. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.44. Celanese has a 12-month low of $110.76 and a 12-month high of $172.16. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.17. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Celanese’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.41%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

