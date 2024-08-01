Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Short Interest Down 7.8% in July

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600,000 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the June 30th total of 4,990,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Celestica Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLS traded down $2.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,825,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,515. Celestica has a one year low of $20.22 and a one year high of $63.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.38.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Celestica will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CLS. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Celestica from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Fox Advisors started coverage on Celestica in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Celestica from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Celestica by 2,494.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,703,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,147,000 after buying an additional 8,368,293 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Celestica by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,331,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,643,000 after buying an additional 64,658 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Celestica by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,386,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,163,000 after buying an additional 1,428,071 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Celestica by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,640,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,730,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Celestica by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,398,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,782,000 after acquiring an additional 105,943 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

