Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBTW) Short Interest Update

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBTW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the June 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Cellebrite DI Stock Performance
CLBTW traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.43. The company had a trading volume of 180 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,328. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.38. Cellebrite DI has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $3.93.
Cellebrite DI Company Profile
