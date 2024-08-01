Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBTW) Short Interest Update

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBTW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the June 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Cellebrite DI Stock Performance

CLBTW traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.43. The company had a trading volume of 180 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,328. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.38. Cellebrite DI has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $3.93.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

