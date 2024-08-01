Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $44.16

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $44.16 and last traded at $44.19, with a volume of 2644564 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.83.

CELH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Celsius in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial began coverage on Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Celsius from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.51.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 51.14, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.90.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.37 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $3,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 226,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,029,472.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,573,010.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,750,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,172,226.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $3,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,029,472.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 915,481 shares of company stock valued at $56,491,739 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 75.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 60.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

