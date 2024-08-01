CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Short Interest Update

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,580,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the June 30th total of 8,030,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

CEMEX Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE CX traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $6.25. The company had a trading volume of 11,469,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,293,463. CEMEX has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 44.43 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average of $7.61.

Get CEMEX alerts:

CEMEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.349 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. CEMEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CEMEX

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in CEMEX by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,003,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,024,000 after acquiring an additional 152,587 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in CEMEX by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,833,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,462,000 after buying an additional 1,521,007 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in CEMEX by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,840,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,262,000 after buying an additional 1,471,407 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 1.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,577,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,274,000 after acquiring an additional 94,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 6,660,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,619,000 after acquiring an additional 614,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

CX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on CEMEX in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays raised shares of CEMEX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CEMEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CEMEX

About CEMEX

(Get Free Report)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.