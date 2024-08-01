Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($1.39), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $65.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.90 million. Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 2.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS.

Centerspace Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of CSR traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.09. 16,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,718. Centerspace has a 52-week low of $46.74 and a 52-week high of $71.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Centerspace Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -375.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSR. Raymond James raised shares of Centerspace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Centerspace from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point downgraded Centerspace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Centerspace from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centerspace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.86.

Centerspace Company Profile

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

