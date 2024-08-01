Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Short Interest Up 5.8% in July

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the June 30th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

In related news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $25,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,189,615 shares in the company, valued at $43,123,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 700,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $25,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,189,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,123,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Howard Machek sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $400,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,533.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 714,218 shares of company stock valued at $25,945,528. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CENTA. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3,558.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 37.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 216.7% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 16.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.13. 287,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $41.03. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.42.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $900.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

