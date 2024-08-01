Centuri (NYSE:CTRI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $672.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.55 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Centuri updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Centuri Stock Performance

NYSE:CTRI traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.98. The stock had a trading volume of 29,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,439. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Centuri has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $28.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Centuri from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut shares of Centuri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Williams Capital raised shares of Centuri to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Centuri from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Centuri in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centuri presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.60.

Centuri Company Profile

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

