Centuri (NYSE:CTRI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $672.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.55 million. Centuri’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Centuri updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Centuri Stock Performance

Shares of Centuri stock traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $16.41. 285,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,047. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.02. Centuri has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTRI. Baird R W raised Centuri to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered Centuri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp began coverage on Centuri in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Williams Capital raised Centuri to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Centuri from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.60.

Centuri Company Profile

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

