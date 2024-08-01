CGI (TSE:GIB.A) PT Raised to C$170.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$163.00 to C$170.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GIB.A. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$127.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$151.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$170.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$164.83.

Get CGI alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GIB.A

CGI Stock Performance

CGI Company Profile

Shares of GIB.A stock traded down C$1.58 on Thursday, hitting C$155.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$140.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$145.89. CGI has a fifty-two week low of C$129.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$160.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81.

(Get Free Report)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.