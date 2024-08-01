CGI (TSE:GIB.A) PT Raised to C$170.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$163.00 to C$170.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.08% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GIB.A. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$127.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$151.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$170.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$164.83.
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
