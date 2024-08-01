Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 9.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.23 ($0.00). 9,701,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,213% from the average session volume of 738,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.21 ($0.00).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.45 million, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.65.

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. The company owns and operates the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan mine in Armenia. It explores for gold, copper, and zinc deposits. Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

