Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Short Interest Up 5.2% in July

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 856,400 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the June 30th total of 814,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 586,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Dennis M. Craven purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.88 per share, with a total value of $94,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 110,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,230.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chatham Lodging Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLDT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,779,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,306,000 after acquiring an additional 21,758 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 18.0% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,123,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,469,000 after acquiring an additional 324,475 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 776,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,329,000 after acquiring an additional 56,937 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 44.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 76,439 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 15.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 219,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 28,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Chatham Lodging Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLDT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.66. The company had a trading volume of 527,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,688. Chatham Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market cap of $423.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.25 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.46.

Chatham Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -233.33%.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

