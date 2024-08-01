Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $4,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHKP traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $181.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 745,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,283. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.71 and its 200-day moving average is $160.82. The stock has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $125.68 and a fifty-two week high of $186.75.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.19 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 33.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHKP shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.68.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

