Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Receives Overweight Rating from Stephens

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Stephens in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 28.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CAKE. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Cheesecake Factory Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $38.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.51. Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The business had revenue of $904.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheesecake Factory

In related news, insider Keith Carango sold 3,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $151,778.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,687.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cheesecake Factory

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 151,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after acquiring an additional 77,575 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth $914,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth $727,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,532,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

