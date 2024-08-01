Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.54 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company’s revenue was down 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CHK traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $76.33. 2,274,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,903,376. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.47. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $72.84 and a 52 week high of $93.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.26.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.69.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

