Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.16, Zacks reports. Chesapeake Financial Shares had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $24.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.30 million.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Stock Performance

Shares of Chesapeake Financial Shares stock opened at $18.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.84. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $20.25. The company has a market cap of $88.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Chesapeake Financial Shares alerts:

Chesapeake Financial Shares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Chesapeake Financial Shares’s payout ratio is currently 31.80%.

About Chesapeake Financial Shares

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts; and variable-rate and fixed-term money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Financial Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Financial Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.