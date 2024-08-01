Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Short Interest Update

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the June 30th total of 1,870,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 669,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CIM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Price Performance

Chimera Investment Increases Dividend

NYSE:CIM traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.75. The stock had a trading volume of 318,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. Chimera Investment has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $19.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is 91.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chimera Investment

In related news, Director Gerard Creagh purchased 10,000 shares of Chimera Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.07 per share, for a total transaction of $130,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,499.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chimera Investment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,107,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,526,000 after purchasing an additional 459,838 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 2,752,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,690,000 after acquiring an additional 27,077 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,478,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,370,000 after acquiring an additional 78,731 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,123,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after acquiring an additional 142,621 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,652,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,245,000 after acquiring an additional 229,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.