China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Short Interest Update

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the June 30th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Yuchai International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get China Yuchai International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE CYD traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,069. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. China Yuchai International has a twelve month low of $7.83 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.71.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Yuchai International stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned 7.60% of China Yuchai International as of its most recent SEC filing.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, construction, agriculture, and generator set applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.