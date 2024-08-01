China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Short Interest Update

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the June 30th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Yuchai International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Yuchai International stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned 7.60% of China Yuchai International as of its most recent SEC filing.
China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, construction, agriculture, and generator set applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally.
