ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,500 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the June 30th total of 101,500 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.0 days.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.48. 21,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,897. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.33. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a 52-week low of $15.84 and a 52-week high of $32.14. The firm has a market cap of $241.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.69.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. ChoiceOne Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ChoiceOne Financial Services

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Kelly Potes acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 40,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 7.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,351,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 7.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 33.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Company Profile

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit, and automated transaction machine services.

