Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Short Interest Update

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,110,000 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the June 30th total of 6,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHD has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.88.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

CHD stock traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,311,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $110.31. The company has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.40.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total transaction of $9,243,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at $813,479.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total transaction of $9,243,014.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,479.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $1,403,952.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,108 shares in the company, valued at $3,095,926.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,346 shares of company stock worth $19,465,948 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 280.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 59,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 126,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,118,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 160,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,667,000 after buying an additional 5,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 475,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,265,000 after buying an additional 35,785 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Articles

