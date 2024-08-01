CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CIX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CI Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$19.33.

CIX stock opened at C$16.69 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.56, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.17. CI Financial has a 12 month low of C$12.51 and a 12 month high of C$17.73.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$645.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$690.26 million. CI Financial had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CI Financial will post 3.5167464 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CI Financial news, Senior Officer Manisha Burman sold 11,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.23, for a total transaction of C$170,136.61. In other CI Financial news, Senior Officer Manisha Burman sold 11,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.23, for a total transaction of C$170,136.61. Also, Senior Officer Amit Muni sold 7,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.54, for a total transaction of C$107,981.34. 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

