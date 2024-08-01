Citigroup Increases Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Price Target to $311.00

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $252.00 to $311.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $238.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Eagle Materials from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Eagle Materials from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.56.

Shares of EXP stock traded down $12.03 on Thursday, reaching $260.27. 149,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,959. Eagle Materials has a 52 week low of $145.03 and a 52 week high of $279.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.43.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.37. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 37.10% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $608.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.55 EPS. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

