Citigroup Increases eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $65.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.11% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on eBay in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on eBay from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on eBay from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.45.

eBay stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.47. 5,387,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,731,156. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.31. eBay has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $57.68.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 25.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $52,110.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,109.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $52,110.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,109.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $111,690.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,324.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,558 shares of company stock worth $3,001,254. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in eBay in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in eBay by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 732 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

