Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.78.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Clarivate from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Clarivate Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CLVT opened at $6.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.06. Clarivate has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $621.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.57 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 39.29% and a positive return on equity of 10.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clarivate will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Clarivate Company Profile
Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.
