Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Short Interest Down 11.8% in July

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the June 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Clarkson Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Clarkson stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.15. Clarkson has a 52 week low of $30.70 and a 52 week high of $57.31.

Clarkson Company Profile

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company's Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

