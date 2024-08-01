CleanSpark (CLSK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.
CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $111.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.11 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 22.41%. On average, analysts expect CleanSpark to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
CleanSpark Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of CleanSpark stock opened at $16.00 on Thursday. CleanSpark has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $24.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.98.
About CleanSpark
CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.
