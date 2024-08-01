CleanSpark (CLSK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $111.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.11 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 22.41%. On average, analysts expect CleanSpark to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

CleanSpark Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of CleanSpark stock opened at $16.00 on Thursday. CleanSpark has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $24.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CleanSpark from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on CleanSpark from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CleanSpark

About CleanSpark

(Get Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.