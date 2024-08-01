Clear Leisure (LON:CLP) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.70

Shares of Clear Leisure plc (LON:CLP – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.70 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2.32 ($0.03). Clear Leisure shares last traded at GBX 2.70 ($0.03), with a volume of 80,972,813 shares traded.

Clear Leisure Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £24.23 million and a P/E ratio of -13.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 409.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Clear Leisure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clear Leisure plc, formerly known as Brainspark plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in mid venture, early stage, turnaround, medium-sized companies, and considers pre-IPO opportunities as well. It seeks to invest in leisure, real estate, interactive media, financial services, renewable & alternative energy sector and technology related investments specially interactive media, blockchain and artificial intelligence sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.