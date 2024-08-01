Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.220–0.170 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.0 million-$43.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $43.1 million.
Clearfield Stock Performance
CLFD stock traded down $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $42.64. 204,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,772. Clearfield has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $46.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.30.
Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.13. Clearfield had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $36.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Clearfield’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearfield will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Analysis on Clearfield
Insider Buying and Selling at Clearfield
In related news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth acquired 2,000 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.40 per share, for a total transaction of $72,800.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,929,374.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Clearfield Company Profile
Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Clearfield
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.