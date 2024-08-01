Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.220–0.170 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.0 million-$43.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $43.1 million.

Clearfield Stock Performance

CLFD stock traded down $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $42.64. 204,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,772. Clearfield has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $46.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.30.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.13. Clearfield had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $36.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Clearfield’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearfield will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLFD shares. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Northland Securities raised shares of Clearfield from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Clearfield to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Clearfield

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearfield

In related news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth acquired 2,000 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.40 per share, for a total transaction of $72,800.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,929,374.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clearfield Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.