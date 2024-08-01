Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CWAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Clearwater Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.09.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of CWAN stock traded up $2.13 on Thursday, hitting $21.68. 872,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,105. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -271.00, a PEG ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.21 and its 200 day moving average is $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.59. Clearwater Analytics has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $106.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.51 million. Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. Clearwater Analytics’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James S. Cox sold 6,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $126,127.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,742,836.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $137,970,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 6,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $126,127.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,962 shares in the company, valued at $4,742,836.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,233,244 shares of company stock valued at $142,594,162 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 268.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 389.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. 50.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

