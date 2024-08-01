Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-0.71 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.657-1.659 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion. Cloudflare also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.700-0.710 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.92.

NYSE:NET traded down $3.11 on Thursday, reaching $74.40. 5,072,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,546,106. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.37 and a beta of 1.10. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $53.88 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.25.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.93 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 13.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. Equities analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $1,109,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 338,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,036,551.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $1,109,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 338,469 shares in the company, valued at $25,036,551.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 574 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $38,521.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,481.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 703,210 shares of company stock worth $54,456,921. Insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

