CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CNO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CNO Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.60.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNO

CNO Financial Group Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:CNO opened at $34.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. CNO Financial Group has a 12 month low of $22.27 and a 12 month high of $35.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.53.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.33. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Yvonne K. Franzese sold 15,021 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $424,343.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,010.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CNO Financial Group news, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 3,197 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $89,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 84,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yvonne K. Franzese sold 15,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $424,343.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,611 shares in the company, valued at $893,010.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,421 shares of company stock worth $975,861. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,226,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,116,000 after acquiring an additional 76,514 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,250,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 105,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 24,844 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $890,000. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNO Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.