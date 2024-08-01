CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.33, Zacks reports. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
CNO Financial Group Trading Up 1.6 %
CNO traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.87. 1,045,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,669. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. CNO Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.27 and a fifty-two week high of $35.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.04.
CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 18.66%.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CNO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.
CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.
