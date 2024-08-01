Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Coffee Stock Down 4.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ JVA opened at $2.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.54. Coffee has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $3.25.
About Coffee
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Coffee
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.