Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Short Interest Up 7.3% in July

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,390,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the June 30th total of 9,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Cogent Biosciences Trading Down 1.5 %

COGT traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.29. 327,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,625,812. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.34. The company has a market capitalization of $888.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.71. Cogent Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $13.34.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts anticipate that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

COGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 355.0% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 234.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

