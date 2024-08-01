Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Short Interest Up 10.0% in July

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the June 30th total of 4,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $49.62 on Thursday. Cognex has a 12 month low of $34.28 and a 12 month high of $54.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 85.55 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.97.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Cognex had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $210.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cognex will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Cognex by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 303.1% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 1,239.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 276.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cognex from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.79.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

