Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Short Interest Up 10.0% in July

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the June 30th total of 4,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Cognex Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $49.62 on Thursday. Cognex has a 12 month low of $34.28 and a 12 month high of $54.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 85.55 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.97.
Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Cognex had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $210.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cognex will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cognex from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.79.
Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.
