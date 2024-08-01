Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.33 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 11.76%. Cognex’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Cognex updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Cognex Trading Down 21.2 %

Shares of CGNX traded down $10.54 on Thursday, reaching $39.08. 6,252,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,613. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.97. Cognex has a 12 month low of $34.28 and a 12 month high of $53.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.38 and a beta of 1.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CGNX. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Cognex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cognex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cognex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.79.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

